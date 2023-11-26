IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of players retained and released by DC

Delhi Capitals have released the list of players released and retained by them ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction on December 19 in Dubai. The Capitals have let go of a total 11 players from the squad including West Indies batter Rovman Powell and South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw.

Out of the 11 players released, four are foreign and seven the domestic players. Segregating the players by skills, three players released are bowlers while eight are batters.

Capitals had a horrible season last year as they lost nine out of 14 games and finished second last on the points table with just five wins and 10 points.

Prithvi Shaw, who also had hard time last season with the bat, has been retained. Shaw was expected to have a 'bumper season' last year as per coaches but failed miserably before being dropped from the side.

Delhi now has 15 players left in the squad. They will also be boosted by the return of Rishabh Pant whose return has been confirmed by DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly.

For the mini-auction, Delhi Capitals had US $0.54 million or INR 4.45 crore in purse before releasing the players. As per the IPL rules, the teams will also get US $600,000 (INR 5 crore) extra added to their purse as well.

Here is the full list of players released by DC ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction -

Rilee Rossouw

Chetan Sakariya

Rovman Powell

Manish Pandey

Phil Salt

Mustafizur Rahman

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Ripal Patel

Sarfaraz Khan

Aman Khan

Priyam Garg

Here's the full list of players retained by DC ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction -