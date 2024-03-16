IPL 2024: 'Attitude, Freedom and Equality,' Gautam Gambhir gives fiery first speech as KKR mentor - WATCH

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir has asked the players to carry the attitude on the field of the very proud and successful side during the upcoming edition. Gambhir made the comments as the two-time champions started their pre-season campaign ahead of the March 22 start of the tournament.

The former India international, notably, was the captain of the side during their tournament winning seasons in 2012 and 2014. He has returned to the side as a mentor after a two-year stint with Lucknow Super Giants.

"We start this season from today. Whether it's physically, mentally skill-wise, give everything possible. It's a very, very proud and successful franchise," said Gambhir in video posted by KRR's social media handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders) × "You guys are representing a very successful franchise. Make sure you train that way, you play that way and you carry that attitude around the field. That is going to be very, very important. And one thing I absolutely believe in is giving all the freedom to the players. That is something which is very, very important," Gambhir added.

Gambhir also emphasized on the equality in the team and said there will no discrimination on basis of seniority or playing status.

"So people who played with me will know one thing about me, that everyone in this group will be treated equally. There's no senior junior. There is no domestic, or international. So we have got one mission and that is to win this IPL," he said.

"So everyone needs to follow that one simple path. On 26th May, we should be there giving everything possible, and it starts from today. It's not gonna start on the 26th. It's not gonna start on the 23rd."

The mentor also added that the players will be given an honest answer to every question they ask.

"It starts from today and this is what we want to do. So if we walk the same path and we fight, I'm sure we're gonna achieve a lot of success. So good luck, guys. Have the freedom. Enjoy yourself. You can ask questions, whether behind closed doors or in front of everyone. And I can assure you, from a support staff point of view, that we're gonna be absolutely honest to every one of you. So, good luck," said Gambhir.