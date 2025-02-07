India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name in the history book with the figures of 3/26 in the first ODI against England on Thursday (Feb 6). With his three wickets, Jadeja now has 600 wickets in the international cricket - becoming only the fifth Indian player to do so. Before Jadeja, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravi Ashwin had reached the milestone.

Jadeja dismissed England batter Joe Root for his first wicket in the 19th over shortly after the visitors crossed the 100-run mark. The left-arm spinner then dismissed Jacob Bethell who was batting nicely at 51. The spinner took Adil Rashid's wicket in the 47th over before England were dismissed for 248 in the next over.

With his three wickets, Jadeja also went past James Anderson (40) to register most wickets in India vs England ODIs. The Indian spinner now has 42 wickets to his name in 27 games.

Jadeja now has 323 wickets in 80 Tests, 223 wickets in 198 ODIs and 54 wickets in 74 T20Is. The all-rounder, however, had already announced his retirement from the shortest format after India's T20 World Cup win in June 2024.

While batting, Jadeja also scored 12 unbeaten runs off 10 balls including hitting the winning four in the 39th over. Jadeja is the only Indian spinner to have 6000+ runs and 600 or more wickets in international cricket.

India take 1-0 lead with Nagpur win

Electing to bat first after winning the toss in Nagpur, England were given a good start by opener Phil Salt and Ben Duckett before three quick wickets hit brakes on the proceedings. India then kept taking wickets at regular interval and England were bowled out for 248 before the completion of 50 overs.

Chasing the total, India lost the openers quickly but Shreyas Iyer (59), Shubman Gill (87) and Axar Patel (52) ensured a four-wicket win for the hosts.