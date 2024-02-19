IND vs ENG: 'Go tell skipper...,' Anil Kumble's suggestion to Yashasvi Jaiswal after India's win in Rajkot

Former India skipper Anil Kumble wants Yahsasvi Jaiswal to continue with leg spin along side his batting. Kumble made the suggestion to Jaiswal after India's 434-run win in Rajkot on Sunday, Feb 18. Jaiswal had scored a sensational 214 not out in India's second innings before skipper Rohit Sharma declared the innings on 430/4 to set England a target of 557 to win.

"Well done on your batting. But one thing that I have seen which I want you to continue as well is that you have a natural leg spin. Yes, and action. So don't give up on that. Because you never know when that will come in handy. I know you've had a back spasm, but when you're working so much on it, go tell the skipper to give a few overs," Kumble told Jaiswal during an interaction on Jio Cinemas.

"I'm always going and bowling, bowling and bowling. He (Rohit) told me to be ready, and I said yes I am ready," Jaiswal responded.

Thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's five-for after Jaiswal's unbeaten double ton, India now lead the five-match series 2-1.

Stokes wants DRS scraped

England captain Ben Stokes has asked for DRS to scrap the umpire’s call over Zak Crawley’s dismissal in the second innings. During the ninth over of the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah trapped Crawley in front, only for the England opener to take a review immediately and lose it. Following the replays that showed the ball clip the top of the leg stump, resulting in him getting out since the umpire had adjudged it out with the naked eye, Crawley walked away in disbelief while the Indian team celebrated.