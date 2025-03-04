IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: A place in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 is up for grabs as India take on Australia in the first semifinal on Tuesday (Mar 4). The contest at the Dubai International Stadium will be a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final as India and Australia take centrestage. Ahead of the final group stage contest between India and Australia, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday (Mar 4) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs AUS Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly.