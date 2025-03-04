IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: In a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final India will take on Australia in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday (Mar 4). The contest between the two traditional rivals will be one to watch as India search for revenge while Australia look to add another ICC trophy to their cabinet. Ahead of the final group stage contest between India and Australia, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday (Mar 4) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: India 57 wins, Australia 84 wins, no results 10

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs AUS Pitch Report

Spinners should get good help at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai as India and Australia look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs AUS Weather Report

The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both India and Australia look to start on a winning note. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers, while the temperature would range between 25 and 30 degrees on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs AUS Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly.