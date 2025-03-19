The countdown for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season has already started with the season to kick off on Saturday (Mar 22) as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. However, the eyes of the fans will be on the big game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) as they face off in the battle of the heavyweights. So here’s a detailed insight into how you can buy tickets for the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Advertisment

When will ticket sales open for CSK vs MI in IPL 2025?

Tickets for CSK vs MI can be booked online from March 19 (Wednesday) from 10:15 am IST.

How to book tickets for CSK vs MI in IPL 2025?

Advertisment

Tickets for CSK vs MI in IPL 2025 can be booked online on District (district.in).

What are the ticket prices for CSK vs MI in IPL 2025?

The ticket prices range from Rs 1,700 ($19.65) to Rs 7,500 ($86.69) depending on the stand selected.

Advertisment

When is CSK vs MI in IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 will take place on March 23 (Sunday) at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will CSK vs MI in IPL 2025 be played?

CSK vs MI will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the toss take place in CSK vs MI in IPL 2025 be played?

The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST with the CSK vs MI in IPL 2025 match starting at 7:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG on April 6 likely to be rescheduled due to security concerns

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, C Andre Siddarth, Vansh Bedi, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Bawa, S Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur.