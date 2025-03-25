GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans will kick off their campaign on Tuesday (Mar 25), when they take on Punjab Kings at their home ground. Bidding to put behind the disappointment of IPL 2024, Shubman Gill and Co will look to reassert their dominance as they face a new-looked Punjab side at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The meeting on Tuesday will be the sixth between the sides as GT lead the head-to-head 3-2. Last season, both GT and PBKS won one match, and both failed to make the playoffs.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025: Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the GT vs PBKS IPL match:

When is the GT vs PBKS IPL match? Date

The GT vs PBKS IPL match will be played on Tuesday (Mar 25).

Where is the GT vs PBKS IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the GT vs PBKS IPL match start?

The GT vs PBKS IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the GT vs PBKS IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the GT vs PBKS IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the GT vs PBKS IPL match online?

The GT vs PBKS IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XII

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Philips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XII

Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell , Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera/Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.