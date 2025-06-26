From Rishabh Pant to Steve Smith: 5 active Test players with most nervous 90s

Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar were each dismissed in the 90s ten times in their Test careers – the most by any batter. Among the active cricketers, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishbah Pant tops the list with seven outs in nervous 90s.
Rishabh Pant etched his name in history books on June 23 by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to smash twin centuries in a Test match. He scored a fiery 146 in the first innings and followed it up with 114 in the second innings during first Test against England. Despite his heroics, India couldn't defend 371 on the final day as England chased it down with five wickets in hand. While Pant made the most of his chances on that tour, there are many who have fallen just short in the nervous '90s.
Rishabh Pant (India) – 7 times
Rishabh Pant is known for his fearless batting and unorthodox strokeplay in Test cricket. The left-handed batter has scored eight Test hundreds but has been out in the 90s seven times. If not for those unlucky dismissals, his century count could have been 15.
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 5 times
Kane Williamson is calm, classy and a reliable batter for New Zealand. He has 17 Test centuries under his belt, but has also missed out on the century mark five times by getting out in the 90s.
Also Read | ING vs ENG: Ashwin wants India to extend batting but 'not by runs' after Headingley defeat
Usman Khawaja (Australia) – 5 times
Opening batter Usman Khawaja has amassed 14 Test centuries for Australia. However, he also had five innings where he got out in the 90s.
Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) – 5 times
Kraigg Brathwaite Brathwaite is a solid opener for the West Indies. He has scored 10 Test centuries but has also fallen in the 90s five times.
Steve Smith (Australia) – 5 times
Steve Smith is one of the best batters in modern Test cricket. He has 32 centuries, but even he has been out five times in the 90s.
To add to it, legends like Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar were each dismissed in the 90s ten times in their Test careers – the most by any batter. The cricketing world missed out on 30 potential centuries from these icons.