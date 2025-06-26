From Rishabh Pant to Steve Smith: 5 active Test players with most nervous 90s

Rishabh Pant etched his name in history books on June 23 by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to smash twin centuries in a Test match. He scored a fiery 146 in the first innings and followed it up with 114 in the second innings during first Test against England. Despite his heroics, India couldn't defend 371 on the final day as England chased it down with five wickets in hand. While Pant made the most of his chances on that tour, there are many who have fallen just short in the nervous '90s.

Here’s a look at five active cricketers who’ve been dismissed in nervous 90s most times

Rishabh Pant (India) – 7 times

Rishabh Pant is known for his fearless batting and unorthodox strokeplay in Test cricket. The left-handed batter has scored eight Test hundreds but has been out in the 90s seven times. If not for those unlucky dismissals, his century count could have been 15.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 5 times

Kane Williamson is calm, classy and a reliable batter for New Zealand. He has 17 Test centuries under his belt, but has also missed out on the century mark five times by getting out in the 90s.

Usman Khawaja (Australia) – 5 times

Opening batter Usman Khawaja has amassed 14 Test centuries for Australia. However, he also had five innings where he got out in the 90s.

Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) – 5 times

Kraigg Brathwaite Brathwaite is a solid opener for the West Indies. He has scored 10 Test centuries but has also fallen in the 90s five times.

Steve Smith (Australia) – 5 times

Steve Smith is one of the best batters in modern Test cricket. He has 32 centuries, but even he has been out five times in the 90s.