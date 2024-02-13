Former skipper Tamim Iqbal left out of Bangladesh's central contract list

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has left out former skipper Tamim Iqbal from the central contract, leaving the batter's future in uncertainty. Iqbal has not been on good terms with the BCB and it all started in 2023 in run-up to the ODI World Cup. The batter had retired from international cricket before reversing his decision in 24 hours. Tamim then quit captaincy two months before the World Cup.

With his name not in the list of Bangladesh's centrally contracted players, it looks highly unlikely that Tamim would be considered for selection in future. Apart from him, Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain, and Mosaddek Hossain have also been left out of the central contract.

Among the new faces who have gotten a central contract in all three formats are the newly appointed skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam. The other players with a contract in all formats are: Littons Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan.

Taskin Ahmed, who had a contract in all formats last year, now has only ODI and T20I contract after asking the board to not consider him for Tests. The bowler is currently managing a shoulder injury suffered during the ODI World Cup. Owing to the injury, he didn't take part in the home Tests against New Zealand after the quadrennial event and missed the white-ball tour to New Zealand thereafter as well. He's currently playing in the country's domestic T20 league Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Durdanto Dhaka.

Here's the full list of players with 2024 Bangladesh central contracts

All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam

Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim

ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan