Mumbai, India

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, who's currently hospitalised due to deteriorating health, has thanked childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar for 'his blessings.' Kambli was admitted to the hospital on Monday (Dec 23) in Thane after failing health.

"I am feeling better now...I will never leave this (cricket) because I remember the number of centuries and double centuries I have hit...We are three left-handers in the family. I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar as his blessings have always been with me...," Kambli told news agency ANI.

Kambli was admitted due to a urine infection, but the doctors revealed that the former cricketer also has blood clots in his brain.

"It is because of the doctor here that I am alive... All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them," Kambli told PTI earlier

Recently, Kambli was seen in a video in a frail condition, which sparked wide-spread discussion about his health on social media.

In the recent video, which was taken at his childhood coach late Ramakant Achrekar's honoring ceremony, his health got the netizens worried. Many former cricketers, including Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, came forward to help him.

Kambli, who started his career with Sachin Tendulkar, was once touted as India's next big star but failed to live up to the expectations.

Kambli represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, spanning from 1991-2004. He ended with 1,084 runs in Tests and 2,477 ODI runs. While he had a dream start to his career, inconsistencies and controversies both on and off the field derailed his journey.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, kept rising up the ladder and played for India from 1989-2013, ending with over 34,000 international runs and 100 hundreds overall.