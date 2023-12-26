Former Australia batter Michael Hussey wants 'traditional, proper opener' to replace David Warner in Tests

Former Australia batter Michael Hussey believes that the Kangaroos should go for a 'traditional, proper opener' to replace David Warner. The debate around choosing a successor for Warner, who is set to retire after ongoing home Test series against Pakistan, is heating up with multiple names coming forward including Mitch Marsh and Travis Head.

"Opening is one of the toughest jobs in the game," Hussey said while speaking at an event where he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame along with former women's skipper Lyn Larsen.

"So for me personally, if I was selecting, I'd be going for a traditional, proper opener. Someone who has done it for a long period of time. Because if you haven't done it much in your first-class career, it's going to be very difficult to come up the order.

"I'm not saying you can't do it, and maybe someone could evolve into doing that role. But I think it would be difficult for a player like Mitch Marsh or someone - I know there's been talk about him going up the order - I think he's probably more suited, much like Travis Head, to be in the middle-order. I think that'd be the best for the balance of the Australian team," he added.

Hussey had also made his debut in the Australian Test team as an opener before moving down the order once Justin Langer returned, whom Hussey had replaced at the top. Hussey had scored a century on his debut and scored 18 more but all while batting in the middle order.