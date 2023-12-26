LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Former Australia batter Michael Hussey wants 'traditional, proper opener' to replace David Warner in Tests

Melbourne, AustraliaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
main img

Warner vs Johnson: CA CEO urges Pat Cummins' men to do its talking on pitch despite off-field drama Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Hussey had also made his debut in the Australian Test team as an opener before moving down the order once Justin Langer returned, whom Hussey had replaced at the top. Hussey had scored a century on his debut and scored 18 more but all while batting in the middle order.

Former Australia batter Michael Hussey believes that the Kangaroos should go for a 'traditional, proper opener' to replace David Warner. The debate around choosing a successor for Warner, who is set to retire after ongoing home Test series against Pakistan, is heating up with multiple names coming forward including Mitch Marsh and Travis Head.

"Opening is one of the toughest jobs in the game," Hussey said while speaking at an event where he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame along with former women's skipper Lyn Larsen. 

trending now

"So for me personally, if I was selecting, I'd be going for a traditional, proper opener. Someone who has done it for a long period of time. Because if you haven't done it much in your first-class career, it's going to be very difficult to come up the order.

"I'm not saying you can't do it, and maybe someone could evolve into doing that role. But I think it would be difficult for a player like Mitch Marsh or someone - I know there's been talk about him going up the order - I think he's probably more suited, much like Travis Head, to be in the middle-order. I think that'd be the best for the balance of the Australian team," he added.

Hussey had also made his debut in the Australian Test team as an opener before moving down the order once Justin Langer returned, whom Hussey had replaced at the top. Hussey had scored a century on his debut and scored 18 more but all while batting in the middle order.

Warner, on the other hand, has been sensational over the years for Australia across formats and not just in Tests. Warner has played 111 Tests so far, scoring 8,689 runs at an average of 44.78 with 26 hundreds and 36 fifties to his name. 

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

Afghanistan Cricket Board sanctions Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi for wanting to opt out of central contract

Boxing Day Test: South Africa is hardest place to play for batters, admits India captain Rohit

Rohit admits it took time to come out of World Cup final loss, drops hints on playing 2024 T20 WC