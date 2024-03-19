Explained: What to watch out for in each team during IPL 2024 season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just days away from the 2024 season and the tournament holds special attention this time with India to play in T20 World Cup right after it. There are many players across all 10 teams who will be looking to prove themselves in the league and stake a claim for a spot in India's WC squad.

Some of the players including Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will also be getting spotlight as they mark their return from the injury layoffs. Let's have a look at what to watch for in each team in the upcoming IPL edition which starts March 22:

Mumbai Indians: Will Hardik succeed as skipper?

Hardik Pandya will be the new Mumbai Indian skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma. Pandya has previously played for MI as an all-rounder for a long time before his two-year stint at Gujarat Titans. Notably, Hardik lead Titans to IPL title in their maiden season in 2022 and in the final in 2023. His appointment as MI skipper, however, has had mixed reactions from fans and former players alike. It will be interesting to see how Hardik carries on Rohit's legacy who made Mumbai a five-time champion in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni's last season?

Ever since MS Dhoni retired from the international cricket, speculation has been ripe about when he'll call time in IPL. With many predicting 2023 as his last season where he took CSK to their join-most fifth IPL title, Dhoni is back for another season. The skipper last year had said that he'd like to finish his career at Chepauk in front of home fans in Chennai. It'll definitely be a storyline this season as well that Dhoni continues to play or hangs up his boots for good.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Will there be IPL-WPL double?

After RCB Women won the maiden title for the franchise in the recently-concluded Women's Premier League (WPL), the pressure will definitely on men's side who are still looking for their maiden IPL trophy. RCB has been a side with some of the best players in the league but the team has always fell short of winning the title. Even Virat Kohli, the name synonym with the franchise, hasn't been able to make RCB win despite been being one of the best batters in the league and the world.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Gambhir to bring back luck?

KKR brought back Gautam Gambhir as mentor ahead of the season. Notably, it was under Gambhir's captaincy only that KKR won their two IPL titles - in 2012 and 2014. With Shreyas Iyer also coming back after missing last season due to injury and Rinku Singh emerging as one of the best finishers, KKR look like a settled side this season. Gambhir also brought Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc to the side, bolstering their pace department to go with an already potent spin attack.

Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant is back!

The biggest story in this IPL season is Rishabh Pant making his return to competitive cricket since being involved in a horrific car crash in December 2022. After 14-month of rehab, Pant is back and Capitals will be hoping for a change in fortune since last season where they finished ninth in the 10-team event. Pant is also expected to lead the side, taking over the duties from David Warner who held the post last year. With Mitchell Marsh also available and in good form, DC are expected to do better this season.

Gujarat Titians - Real test this season?

The Titans will be playing under a new skipper - Shubman Gill, after Hardik Pandya switched sides. Gill will definitely be under the spotlight given that the Titans made it to IPL finals in back-to-back seasons under Pandya. Star India pacer Mohammed Shami, however, won't be playing this season for GT, making the job difficult for Gill in his first season as captain. The season will prove how strong a side GT is when they play without their two biggest players.

SunRisers Hyderabad - Banking too much on Captain Cummins?

SRH have had some bad seasons in the recent years but this year they have brought in Pat Cummins - the man with a Midas touch in last year or so. Cummins, as skipper, has led his country Australia to World Test Championship (WTC) title, ODI World Cup 2023 title and retained the Ashes 2023 as well. Going by the same, Cummins has been appointed SRH skipper for the 2024 season, so let's see if Cummins changes SRH's fortunes.

Rajasthan Royals - Will Royals be able to break title jinx?

Over the years, Royals have been able to emerge as one of the strong trophy contenders but have failed to realise their full potential. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson would also like to play a bigger role instead of throwing his starts away and help the team become a winner this season. Royals, overall, do have a strong team comprising of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul's form

KL Rahul's form will have a huge impact on LSG's season. Rahul is returning from the injury and will be eager to prove his form ahead of the T20 World Cup. Along with Rahul, LSG will be banking on youngsters like Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda among others to make an impact in IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings - Jitesh Sharma looks to cement India spot

In a team which looks the least strong on paper, Jitesh Sharma will have a chance to cement his place in the Indian squad with another decent season. Along with him, eyes will also be on Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar as they stake their claim for T20 World Cup.