Ex-Australia skipper Michael Clarke ROASTS England batter Ben Duckett for comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has taken a dig at England opener ben Duckett for 'wanting the credit' after India's Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an attacking century in recently-concluded Rajkot Test. Jaiswal, who eventually scored 214 not out in Rajkot, had scored 104 on day 3 of the Test before being retired due to back spasm. Duckett praised Jaiswal for his innings after the day's play but said that 'some credit should go to England (aggressive Bazball approach).'

“He must have missed Australia for 20 years,” Clarke said in an apparent dig at Duckett while speaking on Around the Wicket show for ESPN Australia.

“As a youngster, he must not know what Test cricket Australia played. Has he heard of Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Damien Martyn, Adam Gilchrist? These guys used to smack it as good as everyone.

“Because you play a reverse sweep or a switch hit or a ramp shot, that doesn’t mean you are batting aggressively either. Matthew Hayden just walked down the wicket and hit you straight over your head for a six. He didn’t have to play a ramp or a switch hit," he added.

Jaiswal came back to back on day 4 of the Test and went on to score his second double ton of the series. Thanks to his innings, India set England a target of 557 after declaring their innings on 430/4.

Ravindra Jadeja then went on to take a five-for on the same day as England were bowled out for 122 and lost the game by 434 runs. With the win, India went 2-1 up in the five-match series with two more matches left to play.