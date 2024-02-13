Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's oldest living Test cricketer, dies at 95

Former India Test captain Dattajirao Gaekwad has passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday (Feb 13) in Vadodara. He was India's oldest living Test cricketer who played in 11 Test between 1952 and 1961 including his captaincy stint in 1959 tour of England. According to the news agency PTI, Gaekwad died due to age-related ailments.

Gaekwad was a right hand batter who scored 350 runs in Tests at an average of 18.41 with a highest score of 52 against West Indies in New Delhi in 1959. He is survived by his son Anshuman Gaekwad, also a former Indian cricketer and coach of the national team.

Retired all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who also hails from Vadodara, shared an emotional post on Gaekwad's demise on social media platform X.

"Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for cricketing community. #RIP #DKGaekwad @gaeky," wrote Pathan in his post.

Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for cricketing community.… pic.twitter.com/OYyE2ppk88 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 13, 2024 ×

Despite his limited exploits in international cricket, Gaekwad was a force to reckon with in domestic Ranji Trophy - India's premier first class tournament. He represented Baroda (Vadodara) all through his career from 1947 to 1961 and scored 5,788 runs at an average of 36.40.