CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as the two meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The contest will serve as the first high-voltage meeting between the sides as they aim to capture their sixth title in the IPL. Ahead of the IPL 2025 contest between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, here are all the details.

Where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match on TV?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (Mar 23) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav.

Injury replacements: Allah Ghazanfar and Lizaad Williams were replaced by Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Corbin Bosch.