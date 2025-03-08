New Zealand opener Will Young remains undeterred by his team’s group-stage loss to India and is determined to capitalise on Rohit Sharma's side’s weaknesses in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday (March 9).

Advertisment

Young, who has provided strong starts alongside Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, will be a key figure for the Black Caps in the high-stakes clash. Reflecting on the 44-run defeat to India earlier in the tournament, Young sees it as a learning opportunity.

“There’s plenty we can take from that match from a scouting perspective. As a batter, I’ve analysed their bowlers, and I’m sure our bowlers have studied their batters too,” Young was quoted saying to ICC. “It was a great chance to understand their style of play, especially in those conditions at the same venue.”

Also Read: Champions Trophy: India vice-captain Shubman Gill eyes redemption, says patience will be key in final

Advertisment

New Zealand has been a formidable force in the tournament, with Rachin Ravindra in red-hot form, scoring centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa. Young stressed that past encounters between India and New Zealand have been closely contested, making the final an open battle.

'We trust our game plan'

“There have been some great clashes with India in recent years, including the World Test Championship and the 2023 World Cup semifinal. But in the end, it all comes down to who performs on the day,” he said. “We’ll have to adapt to whatever challenges come our way and trust our game plan.”

Advertisment

The Black Caps also draw inspiration from their historic 2000 Champions Trophy triumph when they defeated India by four wickets in Nairobi. Young, who was eight years old at the time, fondly remembers the legendary squad that secured New Zealand’s first major ICC title.

“There were some iconic names in that team—players many of us looked up to. It’s special to try and achieve the same feat 25 years later,” he said. “Before we left for this tournament, we had a squad unveiling where Scott Styris shared stories from that victory. It was a reminder that New Zealand has done this before, and now it’s our turn to carry the baton forward.”

With history and form on their side, New Zealand will look to script another memorable chapter in their cricketing legacy on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)