Just ahead of the Champions Trophy, host Pakistan have received a huge boost with express pacer Haris Rauf having started to bowl. Rauf was added to the Pakistan squad despite suffering from a side strain. The bowler, however, has reached the potential match fitness just in time.

“I have started doing exercises a few days back and also resumed bowling since yesterday,” Haris told reporters at the National Stadium in Karachi, as reported by news agency PTI.

“I am feeling comfortable and my body is okay now the team management will decide about my playing in the opening match,” he said.

Pakistan start their title defence campaign on Feb 19 - opening day of the ICC tournament - when they take on New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan have gone for pace-first attack despite the sub-continental pitches being batting friendly. The hosts only have one specialist spinner in the squad, but Rauf isn't thinking too much about it.

“I think we have always formed a good bowling combination with pace and spin and it will not be different in the tournament,” the pacer said.

Colourful opening ceremony sans team captains

Pakistan is set to host an ICC event for the first time in 29 years, kicking off the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy with a grand curtain raiser at the iconic Dewan-e-Khas of Lahore Fort. Organisers illuminated Lahore Fort in spectacular fashion, offering a stunning preview of the thrilling cricket to come in the first Champions Trophy event since 2017.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chair Mohsin Naqvi expressed the nation's excitement and readiness to host this prestigious tournament, calling it a "momentous occasion" for Pakistan and its cricket-loving people.

The choice of Lahore Fort as the venue for the curtain raiser was steeped in symbolism, representing both Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and its deep cricketing legacy.