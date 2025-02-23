Has India skipper Rohit Sharma become slow in reacting to the ball with age or is it just form? The question was raised during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Feb 23 in Dubai when Rohit was dismissed on a yorker by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Advertisment

Rohit was living on the edge as India started their chase of 242. He got a yorker first up but was able to jam it out. In the next over, Rohit got a four off a top edge on Naseem Shah's bowling before hitting the bowler for a six on the very next ball.

Also WATCH: Hardik Pandya gives 'fly away' send off to Babar Azam after dismissing him

In Naseem's next over, Rohit hit another four disdainfully through mid-wicket region. In the over he got out, Rohit had hit Afridi for a upper drive to get a four before the bowler sent back a yoker.

Advertisment

This time, Rohit was too slow to react as the ball went through under his bat even before he could put a bat to it. Have a look at the dismissal below:

Advertisment

This was the third time Shaheen Afridi got Rohit out in five ODI innings. In these meetings, Rohit has managed just 60 runs off Afridi on 53 balls at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 88. He has also hit the left-hander for six fours and three sixes.

Pakistan set 242 runs target for India

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India. They lost first two wickets for less than 50 runs before Saud Shakeel and Muhammed Rizwan added 104 runs for the third wicket.

Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular interval after that with Shakeel ending up as their highest scorer with 62 runs. Rizwan also chipped in with a handy 46.

Down the order, Khushdil Shah scored an important 38 and took Pakistan to 241. For India, Kuldeep Yadav finished with 3/40 while Hardik Pandya picked up 2/31.