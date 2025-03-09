Team India is all set to fight for the Champions Trophy glory as they take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday (Mar 9) at the Dubai International Stadium. The contest will be a repeat of the group stage match where India won by 44 runs. However, it is the Delhi Police who have stolen the headlines as their social media post is doing the rounds.

Let them come...



Team India knows how to finish Kiwi fruit...

If you are talking about bird... She is flightless...

So... Not gonna fly in Dubai as well.😊@TeamIndia, Let's have Kiwi today.,.#INDvsNZ#ChampionsTrophy#Cricket pic.twitter.com/3xqwNIPMKt — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 9, 2025

Delhi Police troll New Zealand

“Team India knows how to finish Kiwi fruit...If you are talking about bird... She is flightless...So... Not gonna fly in Dubai as well,” Delhi Police posted on their X handle.

Taking reference from India’s win over New Zealand in the group stage, Delhi Police mocked the Kiwis. They compared the Kiwi fruit to the Kiwi bird which is the national bird of New Zealand.



The Indian team is the favourite to win the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, New Zealand can’t be discounted, considering they have only lost to India once in an ICC tournament in the last 22 years. New Zealand’s defeat to India in the 2023 ODI World Cup league phase was the only time they have lost to the Men in Blue.

India vs New Zealand in spotlight

Rohit Sharma and Co will have another opportunity to win an ICC trophy on Sunday, having won the T20 World Cup in June 2024. The Men in Blue also reached the ODI World Cup final in November 2023 when they lost to Australia. Under Rohit Sharma, this will be India’s fourth ICC final as they also reached the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2023 where Australia were again on top.

New Zealand on the other hand are in search of their second Champions Trophy title having lifted the title in 2000. Interestingly, New Zealand beat India in the final that time and will look to repeat the same after 25 years.