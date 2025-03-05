India’s pace spearhead, Mohammed Shami, has openly acknowledged that playing all their Champions Trophy matches at a single venue in Dubai has worked to their advantage.

Advertisment

Shami played a crucial role in India's four-wicket win over Australia in the semi-finals on Tuesday, with figures of 3/48 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Following the match, India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, dismissed criticism that the team’s consistent presence at the same venue was unfair. Due to political tensions, India refused to travel to host nation Pakistan, playing all their matches in Dubai instead—where they have remained unbeaten in the tournament.

The final, set for Sunday (March 9), will also be held in Dubai, with India facing New Zealand. Meanwhile, the other seven teams in the competition have had to travel between three Pakistani cities and the UAE.

Advertisment

Shami admitted that the familiarity with conditions had benefited India. “It definitely helped us because we know the conditions and the behavior of the pitch,” Shami said after the match. “It’s a plus point that we’re playing all the matches at one venue.”

The tournament’s hybrid model led to logistical issues, including South Africa having to travel to Dubai before returning to Pakistan within 24 hours without playing a game. India’s strong record in Dubai continues, with nine wins in their last ten ODIs at the venue.

Shami calls for saliva ban reversal

Advertisment

Shami, 34, has been in fine form, having taken a five-wicket haul in India’s opening match against Bangladesh. However, he voiced concerns about the lasting impact of the ICC’s saliva ban, which was made permanent in 2022 after being initially introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to reverse the ball, but without saliva, it’s not as effective,” Shami said. “We are constantly appealing to allow the use of saliva again—it would make reverse swing more interesting.”

Fast bowlers traditionally use saliva to shine one side of the ball, which aids in generating late movement, particularly in the latter stages of an ODI. Currently, they are only permitted to use sweat.

After briefly leaving the field in India’s win over Pakistan, Shami has since dispelled any doubts about his fitness. He has bowled his full quota of 10 overs in consecutive matches, reinforcing his ability to deliver long spells.

“I am working on regaining my rhythm and contributing more to the team,” Shami stated. “I am ready to bowl long spells whenever required.”

Meanwhile, head coach Gambhir lauded Shami’s performance and dedication. “He’s a world-class performer,” Gambhir said. “The hunger he brings, the way he trains, the way he practices—that’s why he delivers these results.”

(With inputs from agencies)