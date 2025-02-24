Following a disappointing loss against arch-rivals India in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad lashed out at the Men in Green, declaring that 'cricket has finished' in the nation.

In a crucial match at the marquee event, Indian legend Virat Kohli stole the show with a brilliant century, leading the Men in Blue to a four-wicket victory over Pakistan. This marked Pakistan’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament, following their opening loss to New Zealand, where they fell short in a 321-run chase, getting bowled out for 260 in the 48th over.

Ahmed Shehzad was vocal in his criticism, accusing the team selection process of favouritism. "People say that the team doesn't have a system where players are selected through favouritism, but they do. We've seen it. We know everything. We'll tell the truth to the whole world unless we feel that you're going in the right direction. There was only one sport left in Pakistan. That was cricket. Today, that has also finished," Shehzad was quoted saying to Geo.tv.

'Make top performers from domestic cricket your priority'

Former left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir also weighed in on the national team’s struggles, urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prioritise domestic cricket performers over Pakistan Super League (PSL) players in national team selections. "I request PCB that PSL should not be a criteria for national team selection. The top performers from domestic cricket should be your priority and not the PSL," Amir said.

Adding to the criticism, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi questioned the team's outdated approach. "I knew this was going to happen. If you play cricket from the 1980-90 mindset in 2025, then you will definitely lose the game," Afridi remarked on Samaa TV. He also pointed out the team’s lack of an attacking strategy during their bowling innings. "If you have to win against big teams, you have to play with an attacking approach," he added.

Following their defeat against India, Pakistan’s hopes now hinge on Monday's game between Bangladesh and New Zealand. A Bangladesh victory would keep Group A open for contention, while a New Zealand win would confirm their spot in the semi-finals alongside India. The Champions Trophy hosts now return home to prepare for their crucial match against Bangladesh on Thursday, while India will face New Zealand in the final group-stage game on Sunday, March 2.