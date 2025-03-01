South Africa officially confirmed their place in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 after restricting England to 179 in their final group game on Saturday (March 1). The scenario meant Afghanistan could no longer finish in the top two in Group B even if South Africa lost the final group game against England. This also means all four berths in the Champions Trophy 2025 semis have been confirmed with the Proteas joining India, New Zealand and Australia.

South Africa in semis

Playing in the final group match of the Champions Trophy 2025, South Africa needed to avoid a heavy defeat to secure a place in the semis. Restricting England to 179, meant Afghanistan were no longer in the race for a spot in the semis. For Afghanistan to play in the semis, they needed England to win by 207 runs, an equation out of hands after the former was restricted to a low score.

Even in case of a washout South Africa will surpass Afghanistan on the points table while a defeat will see them end with a better Net Run Rate than the Asian side.

Top spot still up for grabs

Despite securing a place in the semis, the Proteas still have work to do if they are to secure the top spot in the Champions Trophy group. The group winners will have an added incentive in case their semifinal clash is washed out due to rain, they will enter the final. The result will also have a bearing on which opponent South Africa and Australia face.

Under a hybrid model, the team paired up with India will play its semis in Dubai on Tuesday (Mar 4) while the other opponent will face New Zealand on Wednesday.