India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami has credited his unique fitness regimen—eating just one meal a day—for maintaining peak performance. The 34-year-old pacer, a key figure in India’s Champions Trophy campaign, revealed that he abstains from breakfast and lunch, relying solely on dinner to fuel his body.

"After 2015, I only have one meal a day. I only have dinner; no breakfast, no lunch. It is very difficult at first, but once you get used to it, it becomes easy," Shami shared in a conversation with Navjot Singh Sidhu on official broadcaster Star.

His disciplined approach has played a crucial role in his success. He was the standout bowler in India's tournament opener against Bangladesh, taking five wickets and becoming the fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets.

'I stay away from sweets'

Shami’s comeback follows a 14-month injury layoff after suffering an ankle injury in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. Shami said he gained quite a bit of weight during the recovery phase and had to shed nearly nine kgs to get back into shape.

"I have lost nine kgs (during rehabilitation). The most difficult thing is you have to challenge yourself. When you are in this condition... When I was at the NCA, it was a very difficult phase," "My weight was touching 90kgs. The best thing about me is that I do not crave for delicacies. I stay away from sweets. I stay away from a lot of things, things that generally one shouldn't eat. So, I stay away from them," said Shami.

Shami, who has claimed 55 wickets across three ODI World Cups and became the eighth Indian to reach 200 wickets in one-day cricket, added that despite his strict regimen he does enjoy his biryani once in a while. "And, as far as the biryani is concerned, so sometimes it's okay."

Shami will be a key player in India’s much-anticipated Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan on Sunday (Feb 23), with his fitness and form crucial for India’s campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)