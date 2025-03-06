The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (Mar 6) announced the officials of the Champions Trophy 2025, and India was fortunate to avoid Richard Kettleborough’s appointment. Instead Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel were named the on-field men in charge while Joel Wilson would serve as the third umpire with Kumar Dharmasena as fourth official. As expected experienced Ranjan Madugalle will serve as the match referee for the contest.

Advertisment

India avoid Kettleborough curse

Since the 2014 T20 World Cup final, India as been on the wrong end of results whenever Kettleborough has been in charge of a big game in a knockout ICC tournament. The English official was in charge of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup final while he was also in the middle for the 2016 T20 World Cup when India lost to the West Indies.

The fact only gets worse as Kettleborough was also in charge of India’s Champions Trophy 2017 and 2023 ODI World Cup matches against Pakistan and Australia, which they lost. Interestingly, he was also involved in the 2024 T20 World Cup final as the third umpire where India had to stage an incredible comeback to win.

Advertisment

Reiffel, 58, a former Australian fast bowler with over 200 Test and ODI wickets, officiated as an on-field umpire during South Africa's semifinal against New Zealand in Lahore. Illingworth, 61, a former England left-arm spinner, was also part of the officiating team during India's semifinal clash against Australia in Dubai.

ALSO READ | India’s best batter Virat Kohli is third-highest ODI run scorer for 'England'. Know how



The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Mar 9).

Advertisment

List of officials for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle