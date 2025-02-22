India vice-captain Shubman Gill shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, emphasising the importance of a strong total and addressing concerns about Rishabh Pant’s health.

Gill believes that a total in excess of 300 would be a 'very good' score considering the conditions in Dubai, especially with no dew expected. "We definitely want to play positive and aggressive cricket. A score of 300-325 will be ideal on this wicket. The team that bats well in the middle overs will have a better chance of winning," he said.

Despite India's dominant record against Pakistan in world events, the match continues to generate significant excitement. India won their tournament opener against Bangladesh, while Pakistan lost to New Zealand, making Sunday's clash a must-win encounter for them.

Gill dismissed the impact of the toss, asserting that the team batting second would face more pressure. "Toss won't matter as there is no dew. The team chasing will be under more pressure," said Gill, who scored an unbeaten century against Bangladesh.

Pant down with viral

Additionally, Gill revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant missed the practice session due to a viral fever. "Rishabh is down with viral; that is why he did not come for practice," he said.

As vice-captain, Gill also highlighted his role in keeping the non-playing members of the squad in a positive mindset. "I try to keep players who are not in the playing eleven motivated and ready for their chance. Whenever I notice someone feeling low or lacking confidence, I talk to them and have those conversations," he added.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.