South Africa has named Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy later this month.

Nortje was ruled out of the tournament due to a recurring back injury that had sidelined him since last month.

Bosch, 30, made his international debut in December last year and has played just one ODI, where he impressed with an unbeaten 40 and took a wicket with his right-arm pace.

In addition to Bosch, South Africa has included fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as a traveling reserve. Both players, along with batter Tony de Zorzi, will fly to Pakistan on Sunday to join the squad for the remainder of their ongoing ODI tri-series, the ICC confirmed in a release.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had previously announced that Nortje would not recover in time for the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

The 31-year-old pacer, known for his pace, bounce, and variations, has been a key player for South Africa in white-ball cricket. Nortje has claimed 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 wickets in 42 T20Is. His last ODI appearance was 15 months ago against Australia in Bloemfontein.

South Africa are in Group B of the Champions Trophy alongside Afghanistan, Australia and England. South Africa will open their tournament against Afghanistan on February 21 in Karachi, before travelling to Rawalpindi to take on Australia on February 15.

They will then return to Karachi for their final group-stage match against England on March 1. CSA also said former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has joined South Africa’s support staff as a consultant for both the tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

South Africa squad for 2025 Champions Trophy:

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

