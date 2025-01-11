Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal and England batter Alex Hales got into a heated argument during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on January 9. The players were seen having the argument after the match got over and accused each other of saying hurtful things to one another.

The incident happened during the BPL match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal which had a tense finish. Riders, for whom Hales plays, went on to beat Tamim-led Barishal in the nail-biting thriller. Needing two runs off the last ball to chase down 198, Riders' batter Nurul hit a six over midwicket off Barishal's West Indian all-rounder Kyle Mayers for a three-wicket win. Have a look at the incident below:

Tamim, Hales accuse each other

Talking about the fight after the match, Hales, while speaking to Channel 24 as quoted by Wisden, said: "He was asking if I was embarrassed for getting banned for drugs for England and he was asking if I was still taking drugs and he was very, very rude. It's a real shame really because if anything happens on the field that just ends on the field, but to get personal and that too after the game, I think is pathetic, to be honest."

Hales had bee reprimanded by England Cricket Board (ECB) in 2019 for the off-field recreational drug use.

Tamim also hit back at the accusation in a chat on Riasad Azim’s YouTube channel and claimed initiation from Englishman's side.

"He abused Emon, and it was visible on TV. He mocked him again today. If you watch the celebration video, Rangpur players ran towards (Nurul) after the win, but Hales kept looking at me and mocking me. It seemed like he wanted a fight," Tamim said.

"Later, when he again insulted Emon, I had to stand up for my teammate, and I have no regrets about doing so. We both exchanged words.

"I didn't even know about his ban or follow him that closely. But I do know there are many accusations against him in England. If anyone says something about me or my team, I will always stand up for us, regardless of how I’m portrayed on TV," he added.