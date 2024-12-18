Gabba, Brisbane

Having already lost seamer Josh Hazlewood for the remainder of the BGT due to a side strain, Australia cannot afford to lose another match-winner in Travis Head for the two remaining Tests against India. After the third game at the Gabba ended in a draw, with rain playing spoilsport throughout, local media suggested that Head suffered a groin injury during Australia’s second innings, casting doubts over his MCG Test participation.

Head, who hammered India with twin hundreds in Adelaide and Brisbane, clarified it's the soreness that troubled him a bit while running between the wickets on day five, insisting he will be fit to play the Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG.

"I've had a big couple of weeks, no doubt about that. But I'll be fine for Melbourne, so no stress," Head said in a chat with cricket.com.au.

Travis not done with India yet

The left-handed batter has been a thorn in the flesh for the Indian Team for over a year now, having cost them two out of three ICC finals. Head helped Australia beat India last year in the WTC Final and ODI World Cup final, and was closing in on doing the same in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas, but failed.

Even during the ongoing marquee five-match series against India, he starred in the Pink-Ball Test (hitting a hundred), helping Australia stage a stunning comeback after Perth howler. Head continued his purple patch at the Gabba, where, before the just-concluded Test, he got out on a first-ball duck three straight times, slamming a brilliant hundred in the first innings.

Although he stayed for over ten hours at the crease across three matches, Head asked everyone not to follow his laidback preparation in the lead-up to matches. The star batter has expressed openly about not preparing too hard in the nets, unlike his fellow teammates like Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.

"I feel like I'm moving really well, I'm playing well. I've just got to make sure that I continue to stay fresh mentally and that means not hitting as many balls at training (when) others do," Head continued.

"It's all personal preference. But it's hard – there's not many left-handers above me. 'Uz' (Usman Khawaja) is the only one, and we play a completely different game style and then the rest are right-handers.

"So, it's hard to all communicate the same way on what different plans are. But we back each guy. Hopefully, I'm still doing it (making runs) next week. But if that's not the case, then different guys will step up at different times and hopefully build those partnerships,” Head noted.

Meanwhile, following the Gabba Test result, the series is tied at 1-1, with the fourth Test scheduled at the MCG on Boxing Day (Jan 26).

(With inputs from agencies)