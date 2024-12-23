New Delhi, India

The India-Australia Test series is currently poised at 1-1 after the first three Tests. A lot of drama has taken place off the field before the next encounter at the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), i.e. the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Virat Kohli confronted an Australian journalist after the reporter filmed a video of his family, without permission, irking the star batter. After a few days, Ravindra Jadeja was accused by the Australian media for not entertaining questions in English after a net session at the MCG, Melbourne.

Speaking about Kohli and Jadeja's sour moments with the media, in the lead-up to the Boxing Day Test, former Australia batter Simon Katich feels it is all 'mind games', due to the 'enormity of the series'.

Katich said on Channel 7, "Obviously, there’s been a few things unfolding in the last week or so, that haven’t gone down well at that camp. It’s probably just the mind games being played, given the enormity of this series. "The media are here to promote the game and I don’t know what the Indians are thinking at the moment. That’s their problem,” he added.

Talking about Kohli's confrontation with the media, the former Indian captain argued with the media after a video of his family was captured, without permission, at the Melbourne airport. To this, he was caught saying on the camera, "With my kids, I need some privacy. You can't film without asking me."

On the other hand, Jadeja took a few questions from the Indian reporters post a net session in Melbourne before rushing to catch the team bus. Just then, an Australian reporter argued with the Indian team media manager, saying, "Can't we take one question in English?" While the manager replied saying, "This was organised mainly for the travelling Indian media." The reporter expressed his frustration, stating, "the organisation is hopeless."

The fourth and penultimate Test between India and Australia kicks off at the iconic MCG, Melbourne on Thursday (Dec 26).