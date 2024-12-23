New Delhi, India

South Africa and Pakistan met for the third and final ODI at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday (Dec 22). While Pakistan already had an unassailable 2-0 lead, the dead rubber had plenty of moments on and off the field. The Pink ODI saw history being made as the stadium witnessed the birth of a baby boy. The incident took place during the first innings, with Pakistan batting first. The scoreboard read, "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Rabeng on the birth of your healthy son at Bullring." Notably, the baby was delivered at the stadium's medical facility.

The historic development was shared on social media platforms:

‼️History made as woman gives birth at Wanderers Cricket Stadium while another couple got engaged during the Pink Day ODI‼️??‍?? The Rabeng’s were assisted by the Medics and gave birth to a baby boy at 17:20 in JHB The Proteas need 309 runs to win and avoid a series whitewash pic.twitter.com/VhAlVPhLtd — Xoli Zondo (MBA) (@XoliswaZondo) December 22, 2024 ×

In addition, one of the spectators went down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend during the match. The heart-warming moment was captured by many in the stands and the girl's approval led to loud cheers from the crowd.

Talking about the Pink ODI, saw the visitors being asked to bat first. Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan rode on in-form opener Saim Ayub's 94-ball 101 and fifties from Babar Azam and the skipper, along with Salman Agha's 33-ball 48, to post 308 for 9 in 47 overs (with a rain break reducing the contest to 47 overs aside). In reply, Temba Bavuma-led hosts only managed 271 in 42 overs with Heinrich Klaasen top-scoring with 81 (43).

After Pakistan became the first team to whitewash SA at home, Rizwan said at the post-match presentation, "Always a proud moment. The nation expects such things from us. We are happy. The whole team gave effort. The second ODI, everyone performed. That was a perfect team game. It is not easy playing away from your country. The guys had trust on each other. (On Saim Ayub) I don't want to praise him more. We trust him and believe in his talent."