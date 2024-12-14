Gabba, Brisbane

Australia were 28-0 in a rain-affected first session of the third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

Advertisment

After Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field on an overcast and humid day, only 13.2 overs were able to be bowled before lunch.

Usman Khawaja was 19 not out and Nathan McSweeney on four.

Usman Khawaja puts away his first boundary of the day with this cracking shot off Siraj ?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xHJlbrFF8o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2024 ×

Advertisment

ALSO READ: ZIM vs AFG: Convincing Afghanistan win in Harare levels T20I series against Zimbabwe

After a week of rain in the city, Rohit would have expected plenty of movement from his opening bowlers, but they struggled to find their length.

Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared down on pace early and Mohammed Siraj was equally unthreatening.

Advertisment

Rain first came 25 minutes into the day's play, causing a half-hour delay, and when the players returned Akash Deep at last found the perfect length with movement in the air and off the wicket.

He troubled McSweeney in particular, but 35 minutes later much heavier rain sent the players off the field for the second time.

With water pooling in the outfield, there was no chance of play resuming before lunch.

The five-match series is evenly poised with India thrashing Australia in the first Test in Perth and Australia recording an equally impressive victory in Adelaide.

The Australians, as expected, brought back Josh Hazlewood for Scott Boland after he recovered from a side strain.

India dropped spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Harshit Rana, replacing them with Ravindra Jadeja and Deep.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.