Rohit Sharma surprised one and all by 'opting to rest' for the fifth and final Test between India and Australia, of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), at the SCG, Sydney on Friday (Jan 3). On Day 1 of the series finale, Jasprit Bumrah walked out for the toss as he revealed that out-of-form Rohit has opted out of the contest. After the day's play, Rishabh Pant opined on Rohit's call.

'It was an emotional decision....'

"I think definitely it was an emotional decision because he has been captain for a long time. We see him as a leader of the team. But, there are some decisions in which you are not involved with. And it's a management call. I was not part of that conversation. So can't explain anything more than that," Pant told the reporters after the stumps on Day 1 of the SCG Test.

At the toss, Bumrah, who replaced Rohit as captain, stated, "Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest we are looking to do that."

India made two changes to their playing XI, from the MCG Test, with Rohit and Akash making space for Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna, respectively.

Rohit's absence from the pre-match presser, on Thursday (Jan 2), raised speculations of his participation in the SCG Test match. Hitman has had a torrid run in Tests in 2024, averaging 24.50, and has scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9 in the ongoing BGT in Australia. His decision to rest has led to many former cricketers claiming that Rohit has played his last Test and will retire from the format very soon.

For Bumrah-led India, they opted to bat first in the Sydney Test and bundled out for 185 with Pant top-scoring with 40. At stumps, Australia lost Usman Khawaja as they are 9/1, trailing by 176 runs.

Australia lead the five-match Test series 2-1 and will look for a win to regain the BGT for the first time since 2014/15.