India had a tough Day 1 of the SCG Test, in Sydney, versus Australia on Friday (Jan 3). Opting to bat first, in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series finale, Jasprit Bumrah-led visitors got bundled out for 185 with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 40. During his stay in the middle, Pant suffered a series of body blows as he made a hard-fought 40 (98).

Advertisment

Here is the video of Pant taking body blows on Day 1 of the Sydney Test:

Rishabh Pant took a number of heavy hits to the body.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/TdyJ1qhm9C — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

Also read: Bumrah stares down Konstas as duo involved in heated exchange on Day 1 of SCG Test - Watch

Advertisment

The left-hander came out to bat at No. 5, after Shubman Gill fell for 20 with India reeling at 57-3. Pant stitched a 15-run stand with Virat Kohli, who once again edged one outside off-stump to depart for 17. The keeper-batter then stitched a vital 48-run sixth-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja (26) before falling for 40. He smashed a six and three fours during his stay, showing resistance in the middle but failed to capitalise on his start.

After Scott Boland's 4-fer dismissed India for 185, the visitors reduced Australia to 9 for 1 at stumps. Earlier in the day, Bumrah walked out for the toss as Rohit Sharma 'opted to rest' amid his poor run of form.

Pat Cummins-led Australia lead the five-match series 2-1 after a win in the fourth and penultimate Test at the MCG, Melbourne.