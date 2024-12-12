Brisbane, Australia

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh has vowed to turn into a regular bowler and throw as many overs as his team wants him to in the Brisbane Test against India. Marsh, dominantly a batting allrounder, has bowled just 21 overs in three innings across two games, with frontline seamers shouldering all the burden. Though Australia used just three seamers in India’s second innings in Adelaide, they would need Marsh, the bowler, at Gabba, the venue India beat them the last time.

Marsh suffered periodic back stiffness since the UK tour in September, where he bowled just once during the Lord’s ODI. Although there were plans to bowl him in the Sheffield Shield games in the lead-up to the marquee India series, ongoing back issues prevented him from doing so. Even during the series opener in Perth, he bowled 17 overs before pulling up sore, leading to Australia calling in Beau Webster as cover for the next game.

Despite concerns over his fitness and availability for the Pink-Ball Test under the lights, Marsh retained his place but bowled just four overs in the game. With the series now tied and the momentum tilting towards the hosts, Marsh vows to work on his bowling, having put his trust in the bowling and medical staff.

"Not in my mind, no," said Marsh on being asked if there is a limit to the number of overs he can bowl at the Gabba.

"I'll try, and be ready to bowl as much as Patty needs me. Our allrounders haven't bowled a hell of a lot in Australia the last few years, but I am really thankful for our medical staff and Ronny [coach Andrew McDonald] and Patty, who have allowed me the space between that first and second Test to just get right for the game.

"I didn't bowl as much as I would have liked to in the lead-up to the series, but our medical staff, Ronnie and Patty were really clear. I trusted that,” he continued.

‘I am well placed’

With no Cameron Green around and Australia not using Nathan Lyon enough, let alone trying Travis Head as an option, Marsh is the only choice left with Cummins to try while resting his main speedsters.

"I had an interrupted lead-in, but I am really well placed," Marsh said. "For me, it is about being able to contribute. Whether that is five overs and bowling the occasional good ball and getting a wicket or just bowling overs to give our boys a chop out. Right now, it [the back] is feeling as good as it has felt,” the allrounder noted.

The third Test begins on Saturday (Dec 14) in Brisbane. Australia and India have won one game each thus far.

