Australia have been dealt a major blow as pacer Josh Hazlewood is out of the remainder of the rain-marred Gabba Test in Brisbane. Hazlewood hurt his right calf during Australia's warm-ups ahead of Day 4 of the Gabba Test, on Tuesday morning (Dec 17). As a result, he bowled only a solitary over in the first session before leaving the field. Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that the wily speedster will miss the remainder of the third Test, where India is on the cusp of following on in reply to Australia's 445. In addition, he might miss the last two Tests of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

The 33-year-old missed the second Test, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, due to a side strain. In his absence, Scott Boland came into the playing XI and impressed with match figures of 5 for 105. With Hazlewood set to miss the remainder of the series, Boland will likely replace him again.

Australia's next series, and their last in the ongoing 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, is a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, early next year. Thus, Hazlewood will be eager to regain full fitness ahead of the tour to the subcontinent (even though he might under bowl in the spin-friendly conditions), with one eye on the WTC final (in mid-June 2025). Meanwhile, Boland will likely have another go at the Indian batters in the ongoing BGT edition Down Under.

At present, the third Test is heading towards a draw or a win for Australia. Opting to bowl first, Rohit Sharma-led India conceded 445 as Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) stitched a massive 241-run stand for the fourth wicket. In reply, India are reeling at 252-9, at the time of publishing this report, but have avoided the follow-on before stumps on Day 4 on Tuesday.

The five-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1.