Brisbane, Australia

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah rewrote record books on Wednesday (Dec 18), adding another feather to his impressive hat. Playing on Day 5 of the Gabba Test of the Border Gawaskar Trophy, Bumrah broke Kapil Dev’s record for most wickets by an Indian on Australian soil. With two wickets in the second innings of Australia, Bumrah now has 52 scalps, making him the most successful Indian bowler Down Under.

Bumrah runs riot

Having started the day with the bat, Bumrah and Akash Deep added eight more runs before the latter was dismissed by Travis Head. With a lead of 185 runs, Australia came out to bat and they looked to make a good start to their innings. However, Bumrah was on the money for the visitors and scalped the wickets of Usman Khawaja (8) and Marnus Labuschagne (1) which saw him break Kapil’s record for most wickets.

Kapil had 51 wickets in 11 matches while Anil Kumble bagged 49 wickets in 10 matches during their tours Down Under.

Most Wickets on Australian Soil for India

Jasprit Bumrah – 53 Wickets

Kapil Dev – 51 Wickets

Anil Kumble – 49 Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin - 40 Wickets

Bishan Singh Bedi - 35 Wickets

Australia suffer batting meltdown

With a lead of 185 runs in the first innings, the early wickets saw Australia suffer a batting meltdown as they lost seven wickets. Before declaring on 89, Aussie batters were all over the place, as Bumrah ended with figures of 18/3, while Akash Deep (28/2) and Mohammed Siraj (36/2) were also amongst the wicket-takers.

Pat Cummins was the top scorer with 22 off 10 while Alex Carey (20) and Travis Head (17) were the only other batters to get into double figures.

At the time of writing, India were 8/0 as they were given a target of 275 runs to win in the two remaining sessions of the Gabba Test.