Brisbane, Australia

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has brushed aside former coach Darren Lehman's concerns regarding the current Australia selectors. Lehman had remarked during the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test that the current selectors are too close to players to take tough calls.

“I don’t know how that could be true,” Cummins said at the press conference after the draw at Gabba on Wednesday (Dec 18). “Of course, the most important thing is you do stay objective, and I think the selection panel is amazing at that. They’ve made some bold calls over the last couple of years in all formats, probably bolder than I’d seen other selectors make over the previous years, so they’ve never shied away from a tough decision,” he added.

Lehman's comments came after Australia chief selector George Bailey was seen in the team's dugout a few times during the ongoing Test series against India.

“Now, you can’t do that sometimes if you’re too close because you actually get too emotional and you care about the players. As a selector, I cared about the players, as a coach you do, but sometimes you actually get too close and you forget about what’s out there.” Lehman had said while commentating for local media outlet ABC Sports.

“Are players playing too long? History shows in the last little bit, maybe they have been. Selectors have to be a little bit stronger. Or selectors aren’t strong enough to stop players from playing,” he had added.

Lehman referred to Australia's failing top order when he talked about the need to taking tough calls. Among six of Australia's top five batters, Steve Smith has the most runs - 124 in five innings, with 101 coming in one innings. Only Travis Head has been the in-form batter for Australia, scoring 409 runs in five innings with two hundreds and a fifty to his name.

Alex Carey, who bats at number 7, is the next best Australia batter with 162 runs in five innings he has batted in the ongoing series.