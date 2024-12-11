Brisbane, Australia

The third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test is just a couple of days away and another pacy and bouncy pitch awaits India at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane. Gabba pitch curator David Sandurski, however, said that the wicket hopefully will offer something for everyone.

"Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch," Sandurski said ahead of the third Test which starts Saturday (Dec 14) as reported by Cricket Australia.

"Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them.

"Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for.

"We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year," he added.

The last time India played at the Gabba, they went on to win the match in an epic fashion and became the first team to beat Australia at their fortress in nearly 32 years.

Sandurski, while further talking about the pitch, gave an example of a domestic Sheffield Shield match from last year between Victoria and Queensland which saw 15 wickets fall on the first day, albeit with a pink-ball.

"The aim is to be similar to that wicket where there was a good balance between bat and ball. Hopefully there is a bit in it for everyone," Sandurski said.

India were also hosted on a green pitch in the first Test in Perth as well but the dry weather after the opening day turned things into the visitor's favour and they went on to win the match by 295 runs.

Australia, however, bounced back in the second Test in Adelaide under the lights and won the game by 10 wickets to level the series at 1-1.