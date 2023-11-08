Ben Stokes provides silver lining to dark English campaign, scores maiden World Cup ton against Netherlands

England finally had a strong reason to celebrate in the ongoing ODI World Cup after veteran star Ben Stokes scored his maiden hundred in the tournament on Wednesday (Nov 8). In a contest important to secure the Champions Trophy qualification, Stokes was back at his vintage best despite his team’s elimination from the race to make the semifinals. Stokes scored his fifth hundred in the 50-over format which saw some silver lining in the dark English campaign in India. A commanding maiden @cricketworldcup ton from Ben Stokes in Pune 👊@mastercardindia Milestones 🏏#CWC23 | #ENGvNED pic.twitter.com/V8SUH8t758 — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2023 × Ben Stokes scores ton

Having confirmed surgery after the World Cup, doubts were cast upon whether Stokes will play in Wednesday’s contest against the Netherlands with a qualification spot for the Champions Trophy up for grabs. However, he made a lasting impression with a 108-run knock at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune. His innings consisted of 6 fours and the same number of sixes which saw England dominate with the bat.

Courtesy of Stokes’s innings combined with Dawid Malan’s 87 England bought up 339/9 in their 50 overs. Chris Woakes also showcased his batting skills with 51 off 45 which proved important for them to cross the 300-run mark. Bas de Leede ended with figures of 74/3 while Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek ended with two wickets each.

England World Cup campaign so far

England’s defeat to Australia on Saturday ended their semifinal hopes with them facing a tough battle to make the top seven. A place in the top seven will see them reach the Champions Trophy 2025 which will be hosted by Pakistan. However, as things stand it will be a tough task as they stay rooted to the foot of the league standings.