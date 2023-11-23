BBL: Adelaide Strikers dealt blow ahead of new season, star spinner Rashid Khan pulls out with back injury

Afghanistan star man Rashid Khan will miss the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season as the Adelaide Strikers suffered a major blow before the start of the campaign. Rashid, who helped Afghanistan finish sixth in the ODI World Cup was crucial to the team’s success but has been troubled with back injuries that will see him spend time on the treatment table. Adelaide Strikers are yet to announce a replacement for the star spinner and will look for options before making their move. Unfortunately, Rashid Khan has withdrawn from #BBL13 due to injury.



We will miss you this season, Rash!



Read more: https://t.co/bUTGKgGYfm#OurCityOurTeam — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) November 23, 2023 × Rashid to miss BBL season

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," Adelaide Strikers general manager Tim Nielson said in a statement.

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game."

Rashid will have surgery on his back in the coming days and will spend time on rehabilitation which could impact his stay with the national side. In all likelihood, Rashid will miss the three-match T20I series against India, which will start on January 11.