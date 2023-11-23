LIVE TV
BBL: Adelaide Strikers dealt blow ahead of new season, star spinner Rashid Khan pulls out with back injury

Adelaide, AustraliaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

BBL: Adelaide Strikers dealt blow ahead of new season, star spinner Rashid Khan pulls out with back injury Photograph:(Twitter)

Rashid Khan will have surgery on his back in the coming days and will spend time on rehabilitation which could impact his stay with the national side. In all likelihood, Rashid will miss the three-match T20I series against India, which will start on January 11.

Afghanistan star man Rashid Khan will miss the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season as the Adelaide Strikers suffered a major blow before the start of the campaign. Rashid, who helped Afghanistan finish sixth in the ODI World Cup was crucial to the team’s success but has been troubled with back injuries that will see him spend time on the treatment table. Adelaide Strikers are yet to announce a replacement for the star spinner and will look for options before making their move.

Rashid to miss BBL season

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," Adelaide Strikers general manager Tim Nielson said in a statement.

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game."

Rashid will have surgery on his back in the coming days and will spend time on rehabilitation which could impact his stay with the national side. In all likelihood, Rashid will miss the three-match T20I series against India, which will start on January 11.

More to Follow…

