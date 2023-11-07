AUS vs AFG Live Streaming: How to watch Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India on TV, APP

AUS vs AFG Live Streaming: After defeating the defending champions England, Australia will clash with Afghanistan in the 39th ICC World Cup 2023 match. Afghanistan will also enter the game after their victory against the Netherlands by seven wickets.

Australia is in third place in the points table with ten points after winning five out of seven matches. Although their World Cup 2023 campaign did not have a great start, they quickly recovered and won five games simultaneously. They lost their first two matches to India and South Africa.

Their previous match against England was a memorable one. Australian bowlers Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood made it difficult for the defending champions to score 286 runs.

Meanwhile, it's a crucial opportunity for Afghanistan as they will move to the top four if they win the match against Australia. In the World Cup 2023, Afghanistan outperformed people's expectations by winning four out of seven games. Their victory against England was one of the biggest highlights of the marquee event. Although Afghanistan has not won a single ODI-format match against Australia, the team looks promising this year.

Here's all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match.

AUS vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

When is the World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan?

Australia and Afghanistan will clash in the 39th ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday (Nov 7).

When will the World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan start?

The World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan will start at 02:00 pm IST.

Which venue will host the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match?

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match.

Where can I watch the live telecast for the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 live in India. The match will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hostar will broadcast the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)