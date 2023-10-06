Asian Games 2023: India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to reach final

India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday, October 6 to enter the Asian Games 2023 final. Chasing a paltry target of 97, India made small work of chase as they reached the target in 9.2 overs to seal the win. Tilak Varma scored a lightning fast 55 off 26 in the chase while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 40 off 26.

The duo stitched an unbeaten partnership of 97 runs after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the first over itself for a duck. That was, however, the only success Bangladesh had as Indian batters romped them after it. Bangladesh had no answers to onslaught by India batters as they hit a collective of nine sixes (six by Varma and three by Gaikwad) to decimate their bowling.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh. The Asian giants rocked Bangladesh early as they scalped three wickets inside the six-over powerplay for just 21 runs. Spinner Sai Kishore was the first one to strike for India with the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan in the fifth over of the innings.

Washington Sundar then took out Bangladesh skipper Saif Hassan in the very next over before taking out Zakir Hasan two balls later. Tilak Varma then joined the party by removing opener Parvez Hossain as Bangladesh slipper to 4/36 in 8.4 overs.

Sai Kishore took another wicket in the 11th over by removing Shahadat Hossain, sending half the Bangla side back even before they hit 50 on the scorecard. Sai took another wicket of Afif Hossian, finishing his quota of four overs with three wickets for 12 runs. Bangladesh eventually could manage just 96/6 in their 20 overs with India spinners taking eight of their nine wickets while Arshdeep Singh also claimed one.