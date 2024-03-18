Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan hits NO LOOK six against Ireland in T20I - WATCH

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan hit a sensational no-look six during the second T20I in the ongoing three-match series against Ireland on Sunday (Mar 17) in Sharjah, UAE. Rashid scored 25 off 12 balls as Afghanistan posted 152/9 in 20 overs despite being 14/4 at one stage.

The six came on the last ball of the 18th over off Ireland's Barry McCarthy. The bowler sent down a full toss which dipped on Rashid who scooped the ball for a six towards fine-leg. Have a look at the shot below:

Apart from Rashid, veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi also scored 59 off 38 to rescue Afghanistan from a precarious position. Apart from Nabi and Rashid, opener Sediqullah Atal also chipped in with 35 off 32 balls. For Ireland, Mark Adair picked 3/27 in four overs while Josh Little and McCarthy picked one each.