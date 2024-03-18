Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan hits NO LOOK six against Ireland in T20I - WATCH
Story highlights
The six came on the last ball of the 18th over off Ireland's Barry McCarthy. The bowler sent down a full toss which dipped on Rashid who scooped the ball for a six towards fine-leg.
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan hit a sensational no-look six during the second T20I in the ongoing three-match series against Ireland on Sunday (Mar 17) in Sharjah, UAE. Rashid scored 25 off 12 balls as Afghanistan posted 152/9 in 20 overs despite being 14/4 at one stage.
The six came on the last ball of the 18th over off Ireland's Barry McCarthy. The bowler sent down a full toss which dipped on Rashid who scooped the ball for a six towards fine-leg. Have a look at the shot below:
Apart from Rashid, veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi also scored 59 off 38 to rescue Afghanistan from a precarious position. Apart from Nabi and Rashid, opener Sediqullah Atal also chipped in with 35 off 32 balls. For Ireland, Mark Adair picked 3/27 in four overs while Josh Little and McCarthy picked one each.
Chasing 153, Ireland had a great start as openers Andy Balbirnie (45 off 44) and Paul Stirling (24 off 15) scored 49 for the first wicket. Once Stirling was removed by Nangeyalia Kharote, who took 2/23, Ireland lost the bearings with wickets at regular interval.
Rashid shone with the ball too as he dealt a double-blow to Ireland by removing Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector on consecutive balls in the ninth over. The Afghan spinner then picked wickets of George Dockrell and Mark Adair to finish with 4/14 in four overs.
Gareth Delany kept the fight on for Ireland with a handy 18-ball 39 but the efforts were eventually rendered futile. Afghanistan stopped Ireland on 142/8 in 20 overs and won the game by 10 runs. Rashid was named Player of the Match for his performance as well.
With the win, Afghanistan equalled the three-match series 1-1 with the final games scheduled to be played on Monday (Mar 18).