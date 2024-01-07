Afghanistan recall spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for T20I series against India

Afghanistan have recalled spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. Mujeeb was not part of Afghanistan's last T20I series in UAE. The spinner was playing in Australia's domestic T20 tournament Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Renegades. His trip, however, was cut short after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) revoked his No Objection Certificate (NoC).

Mujeeb, along with pacers Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi got their eligibility to play in global T20 leagues suspended on December 25 last year. The ACB had done so as the trio of bowlers expressed desire to not sign the central contracts in order to play globally. The board has also stopped them from playing in foreign franchise tournaments for the next two years.

While Farooqi and Naveen featured in the T20I series against UAE which Afghanistan won 2-1, Mujeeb will be playing his first T20I since July 2023. The series, which starts on January 11, is Afghanistan's first bilateral assignment against India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirwais Ashraf, the ACB chairman, said in a statement: "We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series. India is the top-ranked side in the world and it's very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them. We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs & have excelled well in the recent past and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India."

Ibrahim Zadran, who led Afghanistan against against UAE, will also be leading the side in India. Zadran has been given the responsibility as Rashid Khan, the designated T20I skipper, continues to recover from a back surgery. Khan, however, has been included in the 19-member squad.