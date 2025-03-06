Rachin Ravindra was not supposed to play the ODI World Cup 2023 in India - he was not even in the squad. Michael Bracewell then got injured and Ravindra was roped in; since then he hasn't looked back. The batter hit a century in his opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 - 123 not out against England.

The batter went on to hit two more centuries in the 50-over ICC event and finished with 578 runs as New Zealand's run ended with a semi-final loss against a red-hot India.

Coming to Champions Trophy 2025, Ravindra again started with a century - 112 against Bangladesh. During the semi-final against South Africa on Mar 5 in Lahore (Pakistan), Ravindra hit another century - 108 as his team marched to the final on the back of a 50-run win.

With his latest century, Ravindra became the first batter in the world to hit his first five tons in an ICC ODI tournament (World Cup and Champions Trophy).

The batter has scored 804 runs in 13 innings at an average of 67 - the highest among 80 batters with minimum 750 runs in ICC ODI tournaments (World Cup and Champions Trophy).

Thanks to Ravindra, New Zealand posted 362/6 in 50 overs - the highest ever innings total in the Champions Trophy. In reply, South Africa could only manage 312/9 - that too thanks to a 67-ball ton by David Miller which came rather too late.

New Zealand now face India in the tournament final on Mar 9 in Dubai, UAE. The two teams had faced off in the group-stage at the same venue on Mar 2 with India emerging out triumphant.

The same two teams had clashed in Champions Trophy Final in the year 2000 as well when the Kiwis won their first ICC silverware.