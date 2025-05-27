'I want to get back in T20 team': KL Rahul makes BOLD statement after stellar IPL 2025 season

After missing out on the T20 World Cup last year, wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul has his eyes set on making a comeback to India’s T20I squad. And his performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 makes a strong statement of his return in the shortest format for India.

Rahul had last played a T20I game in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England. At the Adelaide Oval, where India faced a 10-wicket defeat.

However, this time he has let his bat do the talk. Rahul has been in superb form this season for Delhi Capitals (DC). In 13 outings, he has scored 539 runs at an average of 53 and an impressive strike rate of 149.72. He already has one century and three half-centuries to his name, making him the leading run-getter for DC.

With India set to host the T20 World Cup in 2026, Rahul is determined to be a part of the squad. “Yes, I want to get back in the T20 team and the World Cup is in my mind, but for now it’s just trying to enjoy how I’m playing right now," Rahul was quoted saying to Sky Sports.

Reflecting on his career, Rahul shared how he has always prioritised the team’s needs over personal preferences. “If you have seen how my career has gone, I don’t think I really had a choice. I just want to be in the team and whatever challenge is thrown at me, I have found that’s better for me to adapt to,” he said.

Known for his flexibility and versatility, Rahul has batted across positions from opener to No.7. “When the role is given to me and the coaches and the captain and the selectors tell me that look this is what we are expecting from you, maybe No.5, maybe No.6, open the batting. Yeah, that sort of gives me clarity and then I work around my game,” he signed off.

KL Rahul's batting stats in T20I cricket (as of May 27, 2025)