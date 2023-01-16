'Never-freezing' lake cloaked in ice in northern Kyrgyzstan
Story highlights
Issyk-Kul is the second-largest saline lake after the Caspian Sea and the seventh-deepest lake in the world. It is also the tenth-largest lake by volume
Issyk-Kul is the second-largest saline lake after the Caspian Sea and the seventh-deepest lake in the world. It is also the tenth-largest lake by volume
In Kyrgyz, Issyk-Kul is known as the "warm lake." As a result of the lake's depth and inherent warmth, the name was given since the water there never freezes.
When temperatures in northern Kyrgyzstan dropped to -30C (-22F) on Saturday, the lake froze over due to the intense cold.
Local resident who spoke to Reuters claimed that neither he nor his neighbours had ever witnessed the lake freeze.
Issyk-Kul is the second-largest saline lake after the Caspian Sea and the seventh-deepest lake in the world. It is also the tenth-largest lake by volume, according to Report News Agency.
(With inputs from news agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE:
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.