'Never-freezing' lake cloaked in ice in northern Kyrgyzstan

KyrgyzstanEdited By: Avnika SarafUpdated: Jan 16, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Frozen lake (Representative image) Photograph:(Reuters)

Issyk-Kul is the second-largest saline lake after the Caspian Sea and the seventh-deepest lake in the world. It is also the tenth-largest lake by volume

In Kyrgyz, Issyk-Kul is known as the "warm lake." As a result of the lake's depth and inherent warmth, the name was given since the water there never freezes.

When temperatures in northern Kyrgyzstan dropped to -30C (-22F) on Saturday, the lake froze over due to the intense cold.

Local resident who spoke to Reuters claimed that neither he nor his neighbours had ever witnessed the lake freeze.

Issyk-Kul is the second-largest saline lake after the Caspian Sea and the seventh-deepest lake in the world. It is also the tenth-largest lake by volume, according to Report News Agency.

