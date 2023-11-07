Wion Business Wrap | WeWork's bankruptcy, Airbnb's troubles & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

WeWork, once a pinnacle of tech innovation, files for bankruptcy as challenges mount

WeWork, the office-sharing start-up backed by SoftBank Group, which once held the title of the most valuable U.S. start-up, filed for bankruptcy protection, a Reuters report said on Monday. The company's rise and fall has had a profound impact on the global office sector, as it grappled with mounting challenges, including the impact of remote work on its business.

Mexican 'nearshoring' fosters optimism in business landscape

In Mexico, businesses, especially those in the real estate and construction sectors, are embracing the concept of "nearshoring" to drive profits and stimulate economic growth, primarily in industrial zones near the U.S. border. The Mexican government anticipates that nearshoring, characterised by moving manufacturing capacity closer to the U.S. market instead of Asia, could contribute up to 1.2 percentage points to the nation's economic growth, which is projected to reach 3.5 per cent this year.

Tesla plans to launch affordable 25,000-euro car in Germany: Media reports

Tesla, the electric vehicle pioneer, is reportedly gearing up to produce a more affordable electric car with a price tag of 25,000 euros (approximately $26,838) at its factory located near Berlin, a Reuters report said, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter. The development signals a significant move for Tesla as it aims to promote wider adoption of its electric vehicles.

Carbon Copies: Corporations racing to net zero, but few cross the finish line

A report by Net Zero Tracker reveals specific challenges faced by corporations. Only a fraction of companies extend their net-zero targets to encompass Scope 3 emissions, which are linked to a company's value chain. Furthermore, a limited number of firms have set quality thresholds for the use of carbon offsets in their sustainability strategies.

Airbnb's Italian Job: Seizure of $835.5 million sparks tax evasion storm

An Italian judge has issued an order to seize $835.5 million from the short-term rental giant Airbnb on the grounds of alleged tax evasion. This move comes as prosecutors claim that Airbnb failed to collect a 21 per cent tax on roughly €3.7 billion of rental income, which landlords in Italy are obligated to pay.

Byju's in advanced talks to sell EPIC to Joffre Capital for $400 million

Indian ed-tech company Byju's is reportedly in the final stages of discussions to sell its US-based children's digital reading platform, Epic! Creations, to private equity fund Joffre Capital for approximately $400 million. The move is seen as an effort to secure financial support and alleviate the company's ongoing financial challenges, according to Bloomberg sources.

IMF economists highlight Singapore's strong preference for remote work

A recent article by two economists in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's biannual report have highlighted the growing preference for remote work among Singapore's workforce. Analysis by International Monetary Fund (IMF) economists Shujaat Khan and Margaux MacDonald showed that over 70 per cent of Singaporean workers prefer remote work.

Citigroup considers significant job cuts in major restructuring: Report

Citigroup is reportedly contemplating substantial job reductions of at least 10 per cent in several of its major business segments as part of a comprehensive reorganisation effort led by CEO Jane Fraser, a CNBC report said citing sources. The internal initiative, known as "Project Bora Bora", is aimed at providing CEO Jane Fraser with more direct control as she endeavours to simplify Citigroup and enhance its stock performance.

Saab's becomes first foreign defence company to get government nod for 100pc FDI

In a landmark development, Swedish defence giant Saab has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first foreign company to secure 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) approval for a defence project in India. According to The Economic Times, Saab has been given the green light to establish a new manufacturing facility in India, which will focus on producing shoulder-fired rockets.

Shocker ahead of Christmas: British consumer spending growth slows