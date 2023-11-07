Carbon Copies: Corporations racing to net zero, but few cross the finish line

The world's transition toward a sustainable, net-zero emissions future is a complex and ambitious endeavor. To truly understand the challenges faced by large corporations and the broader implications, it's essential to grasp the concept of net zero emissions. Net zero is a state in which human-caused emissions are offset by human-caused carbon dioxide removals over a specified period. This means that the total amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere is equaled by the amount removed.

Defining Net Zero

Net zero, in its essence, represents a critical balance between the emissions of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, and the removal of these gases from the atmosphere. It is a pivotal step in mitigating the effects of climate change and limiting global warming. The term "emissions" can encompass all greenhouse gases, but in some contexts, it refers primarily to carbon dioxide emissions, which are a primary contributor to climate change.

Corporate commitments to Net Zero

The recent report by the Net Zero Tracker sheds light on the growing momentum among major global corporations to embrace net-zero emissions targets. This shift reflects a collective effort to reduce the carbon footprint associated with their operations. However, setting a net-zero target is just the first step in a broader journey towards environmental sustainability.

Meeting UN Quality Pledge criteria

What sets apart a credible net-zero commitment are the criteria set forth by the United Nations' Race to Zero campaign. These criteria include covering all emissions, taking immediate action to reduce them, and providing regular updates on progress towards interim and long-term goals. Meeting these criteria ensures that a company's net-zero commitment is of high quality.

Challenges and Scope

In addition to the core concept of net zero, the report reveals specific challenges faced by corporations. Only a fraction of companies extend their net-zero targets to encompass Scope 3 emissions, which are linked to a company's value chain. Furthermore, a limited number of firms have set quality thresholds for the use of carbon offsets in their sustainability strategies.

The significance of these corporate sustainability efforts will take center stage at the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai, where discussions will revolve around the pace of change and the commitments made by governments and corporations across the globe.

Expert Insights

Reuters quoted John Lang, Project Lead at the Net Zero Tracker, who emphasised that credible net-zero target setting is a critical indicator of a company's commitment to forward-thinking and future-proofing. It prompts a fundamental question: are the companies we engage with aligning with the right side of the net-zero sustainability line?

The Net Zero Tracker consortium extends its scope to monitor net-zero pledges made by nations, states, regions, and cities. This comprehensive approach combines machine and human data analysis to assess global progress towards sustainability.

Partners in progress

The Net Zero Tracker consortium includes renowned organizations such as Oxford Net Zero, The Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), Data-Driven EnviroLab (UNC), and the NewClimate Institute, working collaboratively to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of net-zero initiatives.

Bottomline

Understanding the concept of net zero is key to appreciating the commendable ambition of large corporations to reduce their emissions and the challenges they face in meeting stringent UN criteria. As the world moves towards a sustainable future, discussions at COP28 and ongoing efforts by governments, corporations, and civil society will undoubtedly shape the global transition to a more environmentally responsible and sustainable economy.